Diamer-Bhasha dam to be completed in stipulated time: WAPDA chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain Thursday said the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam would be completed within the stipulated time.

The process of land acquisition and resettlement were at the final stages, he said talking to private news channel.

Under the resettlement process, some people had been shifted to the new village in Chilas while the compensation had been made to those who had not shifted yet to the village, he said.

He said funds for construction had been acquired and the process of procurement had also been completed.

He said there was shortage of water in Sindh and this dam would also help to resolve water issue of the province.