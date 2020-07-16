UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diamer-Bhasha Dam To Be Completed In Stipulated Time: WAPDA Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Diamer-Bhasha dam to be completed in stipulated time: WAPDA chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain Thursday said the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam would be completed within the stipulated time.

The process of land acquisition and resettlement were at the final stages, he said talking to private news channel.

Under the resettlement process, some people had been shifted to the new village in Chilas while the compensation had been made to those who had not shifted yet to the village, he said.

He said funds for construction had been acquired and the process of procurement had also been completed.

He said there was shortage of water in Sindh and this dam would also help to resolve water issue of the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Water WAPDA Dam Chilas

Recent Stories

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

50 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

1 hour ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

3 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

4 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.