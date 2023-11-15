DIC discuss repatriation of illegal foreigners from DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The meeting of the Divisional Intelligence Committee (DIC) was held here on Wednesday, jointly chaired by Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir and Regional Police Officer Captain (Rtd) Sajjad Hassan Khan.

They discussed issues including the repatriation of illegal foreigners from Dera Ghazi Khan division, the ongoing anti-power-theft campaign and matters about the law and order situation.

The meeting was attended by divisional heads of all law enforcement agencies besides heads of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), and district and divisional officers, also discussed matters about security provided to foreigners and threat alerts.

RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan directed all the district heads to speed up the process of repatriation of illegal foreigners including Afghan nationals residing illegally in the country and step up security arrangements at the holding centres.

He further stated that the illegal foreigners caught during the search operation be treated with respect and shifted to the holding centres with proper arrangements for their repatriation.

Foolproof security arrangements be made for foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens. He asked law enforcers to extend full cooperation to Mepco officials for the success of the ongoing campaign against power theft and defaulters and stressed that recovery from defaulters and power pilferers must show improvement. He said that police and district administration should work with Mepco to achieve the desired results in the campaign against power theft.

He ordered all law enforcement agencies to ensure prompt and accurate intelligence sharing for timely steps to maintain law and order in the division.

APP/hus/ifi