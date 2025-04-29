Open Menu

Director NIPS Calls On President IIUI

Published April 29, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Prof. Dr. Husnul Amin, Director of the National Institute of Pakistan Studies (NIPS) at Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, called on Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), in his office on Monday.

The meeting was a courtesy call following Prof. Dr. Husnul Amin’s appointment as head of NIPS by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed congratulated him on assuming this national responsibility and expressed satisfaction that a former senior faculty member of IIUI has been entrusted with such a significant role.

Prof.

Dr. Husnul Amin previously served as Executive Director of the Iqbal Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) at IIUI and was a senior faculty member at the Department of politics and International Relations, Faculty of Social Sciences, IIUI.

During the meeting, Dr. Husnul Amin briefed the IIUI President on the infrastructure, recent developments, and academic reforms at NIPS.

He also discussed potential collaborative initiatives between NIPS and IRD-IIUI to enhance academic and research cooperation.

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed acknowledged the briefing and assured full support from IIUI for initiatives that would promote mutual institutional benefits.

