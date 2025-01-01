Open Menu

Discussion To Be Made After Receiving Demands Of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 11:24 PM

Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Wednesday said that discussion would be made after receiving demands of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). We will have consultation with coalition partners and PML-N leadership regarding PTI charter of demands (CoD), he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Wednesday said that discussion would be made after receiving demands of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). We will have consultation with coalition partners and PML-N leadership regarding PTI charter of demands (CoD), he said while talking to a private television channel.

The legal help can also be taken on the matter of PTI CoD, he added.

In reply to a question about judicial commission on May 9 and November 26, he said, we will seek legal assistance regarding issues that held on May 9 riots, and November 26.

The homework would also be completed before taking the decisions and reviewing the demands of PTI leadership,

he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May November Muslim TV

Recent Stories

Discussion to be made after receiving demands of P ..

Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui

29 seconds ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

31 seconds ago
 Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's to ..

Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban

13 minutes ago
 Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weathe ..

Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weather system enters Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 RCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister for resolv ..

RCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister for resolving Pharmaceutical industry is ..

13 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expans ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion

27 minutes ago
Russia attacks central Kyiv with drones, two kille ..

Russia attacks central Kyiv with drones, two killed

27 minutes ago
 Egypt's food industries exports hit $5.5bn in firs ..

Egypt's food industries exports hit $5.5bn in first 11 months of 2024

40 minutes ago
 Homes flooded in Greater Manchester as storms hit ..

Homes flooded in Greater Manchester as storms hit New Year's Day

40 minutes ago
 DC Kohat holds public meeting

DC Kohat holds public meeting

28 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

28 minutes ago
 Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes

Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan