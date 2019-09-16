Displaying of arms on social media violation of law: CTO

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Displaying of arms on the social media whether licensed or without licensed was a violation of law and legal action would be taken against such persons, said City Police Officer Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana.

He was addressing a meeting held here on Monday.

It was attended by the SSP Operations, Syed Ali Akbar, SSP Investigation, Muhammad Faisal, SP Saddar, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Potohar, Syed Ali, SP Rawal, Asif Masood and other officers.

Faisal Rana said Rawalpindi would be made "arms free" city and we would take all possible steps for the purpose.

The CPO pointed that smuggling of arms was the most serious crime.