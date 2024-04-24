Open Menu

Dist Admin Conducts Awareness Seminar On Punjab CM Bike Scheme At BZU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Dist admin conducts awareness seminar on Punjab CM Bike scheme at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) District administration organized an awareness seminar regarding Punjab Chief Minister's Bike scheme at Bahauddin Zakariya University here on Wednesday.

The seminar was held under supervision of Secretary RTA Mohsin Nisar while provincial minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan and Secretary Transport Ahmad Javed Qazi addressed via video link.

The students were given detailed briefing on bikes provision and it's advantages. The road show was also conducted by the motorcycle companies.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan said that the last date to apply was April 29. The road shows and branding was being made regarding awareness about the project.

Secretary Transport Ahmad Javed Qazi said that the provision of bikes among students will reduce road accidents and would help to improve environment.

As many as 20,000 motorbikes including 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 E-bikes would be provided to students across the province through balloting draw.

