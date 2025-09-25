District Sukkur holds meeting to prepare for upcoming polio campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan, Thursday, chaired a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's Office to discuss preparations for the upcoming polio campaign, scheduled from October 13 to 19.

During the meeting, DC Nadir Shahzad Khan emphasized that Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, and Assistant Mukhtiarkars should closely monitor the campaign's progress in the field.

He added that special focus should be given to major intersections, bus stations, and crowded areas to ensure that all children under the age of five, whether local or non-local, receive polio drops.

The DC also announced plans to visit various areas during the campaign to assess the situation.

He stressed that the eradication of polio requires collective efforts from all departments.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from various departments, including health, education, and police.

The DC directed officials to focus on areas with low coverage in previous campaigns and ensure that all children are administered polio drops.

The campaign aims to immunize 392,000 children in District Sukkur, with mobile teams, fixed centers, and transit points established to achieve this goal. Teams will submit daily performance reports, and follow-up campaigns will be conducted to reach missed children.