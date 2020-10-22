District Voters Education Committee meeting held

The monthly meeting of the District Voters Education Committee (DVEC) chaired by District Election Commissioner Gwadar Rasool Bakhsh was held at the Election Commissioner's Office here on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The monthly meeting of the District Voters education Committee (DVEC) chaired by District Election Commissioner Gwadar Rasool Bakhsh was held at the Election Commissioner's Office here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of political parties, members of civil society and officials of various government departments.

District Election Commissioner Gwadar Rasool Bakhsh Baloch on the occasion said that the process of delimitation of Constituencies on a transparent and fair basis was an important requirement.

He termed the suggestions given regarding the accuracy of the lists and the process of launching a public awareness campaign as positive.

He said that the Election Commission was an independent and autonomous body. Rasool Bakhsh said that the preparation of the electoral rolls has been completed but the process of accuracy of the electoral rolls and registration of new Names was underway.

Rasool Bakhsh said that for the government employees wishing to register their votes in the electoral rolls, they have been made subject to NOC. BNP Mengal's District Press Secretary Arifa Abdullah pointed out that there were difficulties in enrolling women in remote areas of Gwadar district for enrollment in the electoral rolls.

He suggested that NADRA and the Election Commission should jointly implement such measures so that to ensure easy access to computerized identity cards for women voters in remote areas and to ensure enrollment in electoral rolls.

District NADRA office representative Ghulam Ali Baloch told the meeting that NADRA staff would identify those with local certificates after verification.