Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday spoke with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan and apprised him of the current situation in the region following last night’s Indian aggression and Pakistan’s subsequent response.
The Turkish FM lauded Pakistan’s measured and restrained response, where both leaders agreed to maintain close contact, a DPM's Office news release said.
