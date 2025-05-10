DPM Dar briefs Wang Yi on evolving situation, Pakistan’s careful calibrated response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday briefed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in the wake of last night’s Indian aggression and Pakistan’s carefully calibrated response.

The DPM/FM spoke with the Chinese foreign minister and during the conversation, Foreign Minister Wang Yi acknowledged Pakistan’s restraint and appreciated its responsible approach under challenging circumstances, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

He reaffirmed that China, as Pakistan’s all-weather strategic cooperative partner and ironclad friend, would continue to stand firmly by it in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of close communication and agreed to maintain ongoing coordination in the days ahead.