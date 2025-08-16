DPM/FM Dar To Visit UK On Aug 17
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom from 17 to 19 August.
In London, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister will hold meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, in addition to a breakfast meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Saturday, said in a press release.
He will also inaugurate a Punjab Land Record Authority’s project, piloted at the Pakistan High Commission, London.
The initiative aims to assist members of the diaspora in resolving land documentation issues in Pakistan remotely.
Additionally, the DPM/FM Dar will engage with British Parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders, and representatives of the British-Pakistani community.
He will also address a gathering of the British-Pakistani community.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NADRA upgrades FRC process, secures women’s rights & pioneers new tech for customer ease, says spo ..26 minutes ago
-
Abbasi expresses grief over flood, helicopter tragedy; says nation stands with KP36 minutes ago
-
Fantasy Gems Expands Earning Opportunities in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Tragic tractor-trolley crash into motorbike, killing three brothers in Lahore1 hour ago
-
KP agriculture officials stress investment in date palm industry1 hour ago
-
PM wants Jinnah Medical Complex; a tertiary care center of int’l standards1 hour ago
-
PPP lawmaker calls for swift implementation of Criminal Laws Amendment Bill to prevent forced evicti ..2 hours ago
-
DPM/FM Dar to visit UK on Aug 172 hours ago
-
DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over loss of lives in KP floods, cloudbursts2 hours ago
-
Omar Abdullah kicks off door-to-door campaign for Jammu & Kashmir statehood restoration3 hours ago
-
COAS issues special directives for rehabilitation of flood affected people in KPK12 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully12 hours ago