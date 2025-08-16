DPM/FM Dar to visit UK on Aug 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom from 17 to 19 August.

In London, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister will hold meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, in addition to a breakfast meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Saturday, said in a press release.

He will also inaugurate a Punjab Land Record Authority’s project, piloted at the Pakistan High Commission, London.

The initiative aims to assist members of the diaspora in resolving land documentation issues in Pakistan remotely.

Additionally, the DPM/FM Dar will engage with British Parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders, and representatives of the British-Pakistani community.

He will also address a gathering of the British-Pakistani community.