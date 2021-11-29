UrduPoint.com

DPO For Strict Action Against Fake Calls On 15 Helpline

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:29 PM

DPO for Strict action against fake calls on 15 helpline

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abass has directed police officers to ensure tight monitoring of emergency helpline 15 calls in order to bring more improvement in its performance

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abass has directed police officers to ensure tight monitoring of emergency helpline 15 calls in order to bring more improvement in its performance.

According to police spokesman, the DPO paid a visit to City police station on Monday and directed police officials for strict action against fake calls on emergency helpline 15.

He said that he has already directed DSPs, SHOs and patrol officers to ensure proper action against the fake callers.

He urged upon the citizen to avoid fake calls on emergency helpline 15 in order to avail quick response from the police department.

He lauded the results of "community policing" program in Khanewal district under which the awareness lectures were being delivered at 'Masajid'.

The DPO said that "Community Policing" program was being extended to Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts of the region.

He said that Multan region police was on top position across the province in controlling crime and gaining public trust.

