MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur here on Saturday has taken swift and decisive action against a sub-inspector posted at Saddar Police Station following a complaint from a local street vendor. The officer was suspended and directed to report to police lines, while a formal and transparent inquiry has been launched.

According to sources, the complainant, a poor vendor who earns his livelihood by selling fruits and vegetables on a pushcart alleged that the sub-inspector took goods from his stall without making any payment. Upon learning of the incident, DPO Gandapur personally contacted the vendor, recorded his written statement, and promptly took disciplinary action.

In a statement issued by the police department, DPO Mansehra directed SP City Resham Jahangir to carry out a fair and impartial investigation. He added that if the sub-inspector is found guilty, strict legal action will be taken without any leniency.

DPO Gandapur reiterated that there is no room in the police force for those who misuse their authority or damage public trust. He emphasized that transparency, accountability, and public service remain the core values of the department and will be upheld at all costs.