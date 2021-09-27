DPO suspends 10 police officials for illegal raid

District Police Officer Muhammad Afzal suspended ten police officials for conducting illegal raid for recovery of a stolen car

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Afzal suspended ten police officials for conducting illegal raid for recovery of a stolen car.

According to official sources, a police team comprised of one Sub-Inspector, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and another seven constables allegedly raided at a house, owned by Raees Bodla, resident of Kotla Mughlan. The raid was illegal and it went viral on media.

DPO Muhammad Afzal took notice of the raid and suspended the raiding team. He also ordered inquiry against the suspended officials. The district police officer stated that black-sheep in the department would be dealt with iron hands.

Nobody would be allowed to damage sanctity of the department. The suspended officials are identified as Rana Shoukat, ASI Aenatullah, Behraam Khan, Muhammad Akmal, Habibullah, Ramzan, Mazhar Ali, Saeed, Shah Nawaz and Ghulam Abbas.