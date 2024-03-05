Dr. Hassan Mohiuddin Qadri to deliver keynote address on March 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Renowned Scholar and Chairman of the Supreme Council of Minhaj-ul-Quran International, Dr. Hassan Mohiuddin Qadri, is set to address an event organized by Tehreek-e-Minhaj-ul-Quran on March 9, 2024, at 6 pm in Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP, the spokesman of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Ghulam Ali Khan said that the occasion would mark the unveiling of Dr. Qadri's latest scholarly work, a two-volume research and analytical book titled "The constitution of Madina and the concept of the welfare state."

The event would be held at a local hotel. The audience including academicians, lawyers, legal luminaries, retired judges, and notable figures from various fields would attend the event, he said.

Dr. Qadri's book explored the historical significance of the constitution of Madina and its relevance to contemporary notions of a welfare state. With his vast expertise in Islamic jurisprudence and social welfare, Dr. Qadri's address would anticipated to offer insightful perspectives on the intersection of law, governance, and societal well-being, he added.

The ceremony followed a recent unveiling of the book at the esteemed Iqbal House in Lahore, underscoring the significance of Dr. Qadri's scholarship in shaping intellectual discourse.

