Dr. Hassan Mohiuddin Qadri To Deliver Keynote Address On March 9
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Renowned Scholar and Chairman of the Supreme Council of Minhaj-ul-Quran International, Dr. Hassan Mohiuddin Qadri, is set to address an event organized by Tehreek-e-Minhaj-ul-Quran on March 9, 2024, at 6 pm in Rawalpindi.
Talking to APP, the spokesman of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Ghulam Ali Khan said that the occasion would mark the unveiling of Dr. Qadri's latest scholarly work, a two-volume research and analytical book titled "The constitution of Madina and the concept of the welfare state."
The event would be held at a local hotel. The audience including academicians, lawyers, legal luminaries, retired judges, and notable figures from various fields would attend the event, he said.
Dr. Qadri's book explored the historical significance of the constitution of Madina and its relevance to contemporary notions of a welfare state. With his vast expertise in Islamic jurisprudence and social welfare, Dr. Qadri's address would anticipated to offer insightful perspectives on the intersection of law, governance, and societal well-being, he added.
The ceremony followed a recent unveiling of the book at the esteemed Iqbal House in Lahore, underscoring the significance of Dr. Qadri's scholarship in shaping intellectual discourse.
/395
Recent Stories
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO directs authorities to ensure foolproof security for PSL matches7 minutes ago
-
Assistant lineman dies in Haripur after falling from electricity pole7 minutes ago
-
WMC starts cleanliness operation7 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held17 minutes ago
-
Effective security measures afoot for polio drive in Azam Warsak areas27 minutes ago
-
Bodies of two drowned children recovered37 minutes ago
-
Daangeer, an online newsletter launched to champion diverse bird species of Pakistan57 minutes ago
-
Racket involved in supplying drugs to students busted; ANF nets two accused57 minutes ago
-
Three including child killed in separate incidents1 hour ago
-
BISP utilizes social media platforms for public awareness about schemes1 hour ago
-
Snowfall causes closure of roads in Kurram1 hour ago
-
Int conference on ‘Recent Advances in Comp Science, IT’ commenced at UE1 hour ago