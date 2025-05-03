Open Menu

Indian Propaganda; Pak Arranges Media Visit To AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Indian Propaganda; Pak arranges media visit to AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Security sources have disclosed that Pakistan has arranged a visit for national and international journalists to several areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to counter recent claims made by Indian media.

According to the sources, the tour was organized in response to reports propagated by Indian outlets suggesting that alleged militants had fled from certain locations targeted by Indian forces.

India Today has made a false claim that alleged terrorists have been transferred from Kel, Dudhnial, Athmuqam, Jawar, Lipa, Forward Kahuta, Kotli, Chaman Kot, and Jan Kot.

Pakistan countered the Indian propaganda by arranging a media visit to these points.

India Today's false claim suggests that Indian forces may attempt to stage a fabricated narrative using the Names of these areas. However, Pakistan has strongly countered and exposed the baseless propaganda.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

3 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

3 hours ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

4 hours ago
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

7 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

7 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

7 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

7 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan