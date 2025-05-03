Indian Propaganda; Pak Arranges Media Visit To AJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Security sources have disclosed that Pakistan has arranged a visit for national and international journalists to several areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to counter recent claims made by Indian media.
According to the sources, the tour was organized in response to reports propagated by Indian outlets suggesting that alleged militants had fled from certain locations targeted by Indian forces.
India Today has made a false claim that alleged terrorists have been transferred from Kel, Dudhnial, Athmuqam, Jawar, Lipa, Forward Kahuta, Kotli, Chaman Kot, and Jan Kot.
Pakistan countered the Indian propaganda by arranging a media visit to these points.
India Today's false claim suggests that Indian forces may attempt to stage a fabricated narrative using the Names of these areas. However, Pakistan has strongly countered and exposed the baseless propaganda.
