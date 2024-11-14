Dr. Saeed Buzdar Appointed As Thal University VC
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has appointed Director Institute of Physics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, as the vice chancellor Thal University Bhakkar.
The Higher Education Department issued a notification in this regard on Thursday. IUB Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, deans, teachers and students have congratulated Dr. Buzdar on his appointment. Prof. Dr. Saeed Buzdar has more than 24 years of experience in teaching, research and educational administration to his credit.
He is a highly respected educationist, who received the Best University Teacher Award of the Higher Education Commission in 2022 and authored a book “Ilam Ki Rahadarian” on the higher education landscape.
Throughout his career at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Saeed Buzdar held several key positions, including Dean of the Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive continues peacefully amid security measures in Tank2 minutes ago
-
Measures reviewed to prevent electricity theft in Dera2 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to ensure clean drinking water for citizens: SE2 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot to eliminate polio: DC2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes action against 24 absent government employees2 minutes ago
-
Conference holds on effects of climate change wheat production for its effective solution.2 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses review petition against Justice Isa2 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas; arrest seven12 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts symposium on Climate Change & Mental Health22 minutes ago
-
Orthopedic Ward made functional at Civil Hospital22 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher arrested, liquor recovered32 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations32 minutes ago