Dr. Saeed Buzdar Appointed As Thal University VC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Dr. Saeed Buzdar appointed as Thal University VC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has appointed Director Institute of Physics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, as the vice chancellor Thal University Bhakkar.

The Higher Education Department issued a notification in this regard on Thursday. IUB Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, deans, teachers and students have congratulated Dr. Buzdar on his appointment. Prof. Dr. Saeed Buzdar has more than 24 years of experience in teaching, research and educational administration to his credit.

He is a highly respected educationist, who received the Best University Teacher Award of the Higher Education Commission in 2022 and authored a book “Ilam Ki Rahadarian” on the higher education landscape.

Throughout his career at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Saeed Buzdar held several key positions, including Dean of the Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell.

