- Home
- Pakistan
- Dr. Saif discusses digital collaboration with international organizations, global leaders
Dr. Saif Discusses Digital Collaboration With International Organizations, Global Leaders
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif, discussed digital collaboration aimed to enhance Pakistan's global image through the "Digital Pakistan" initiative during sideline meetings with international organizations and global leaders.
The minister is currently participating in the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 19, according to a news release.
Accompanying the minister is a delegation, including the Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Zohaib Khan and representatives from the Special Investment Facilitation Center (SIFC).
The IT delegation's focus is to showcase the progress made by SIFC, including the 50% Dollar retention policy for IT companies, the activation of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) through the appointment of its board of governors, and the introduction of Pakistan’s First Space Policy, opening up new opportunities in the country’s space sector.
The delegation primarily engages in bilateral meetings with representatives from various countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. Global leaders, including Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and other prominent figures, are expected to attend the event.
During these meetings, Dr Umar Saif highlighted efforts to introduce the "Digital Pakistan" brand at an international level and expressed the desire to foster collaboration between Pakistan and various international entities.
In a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, Deemah Al Yahya, discussions centred on digital cooperation, emphasizing the potential benefits of such collaborations.
Bilateral talks with Qatar's IT Minister, Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai, and Rwanda's Minister of Communication, Paula Ingabire, explored opportunities for mutual cooperation.
A significant development is the expected collaboration between Pakistan's Startups Fund and counterparts in various countries, focusing on joint initiatives in cloud services.
Dr Umar Saif's visit included a tour of Google's headquarters, where discussions with Vice President Behshad Behzadi delved into conversations about Generation AI technology. The minister said that he visited the Google House at Davos to explore the latest advancements in Google Generative AI technology.
A mutual agreement on the dual use of artificial intelligence at both government and private levels in Pakistan was established, aiming for better utilization of AI resources.
Dr Umar Saif mentioned that collaborative projects between Pakistan's Ministry of IT and Google are already underway, with a commitment to enhancing cooperation in information and communication technology.
Emphasizing collaboration between the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) countries and Google, Dr Umar Saif expressed readiness to explore every possible avenue for cooperation in information and communication technology.
During meetings with global organizations, he highlighted Pakistan's trajectory towards becoming a 'Digital Hub' in the near future.
The global recognition of Pakistani talent in freelancing, skill development, and e-commerce was acknowledged during these interactions, showcasing the growing influence of Pakistan in the digital arena.
Recent Stories
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mentally-retarded man killed3 minutes ago
-
ECP instructs officials to avoid altering candidates' symbols13 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 41 bln in six months23 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over death of prominent journalist, author Babar Ayaz43 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in factory43 minutes ago
-
Very cold weather forecast for city43 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Int'l Airport records highest passenger flow ever in 202353 minutes ago
-
PPP believes in transparent elections, sanctity of vote: Shazia Marri1 hour ago
-
Training workshop held for police investigation officers1 hour ago
-
56 candidates to contest in General Elections from district Haripur1 hour ago
-
Two suspects held1 hour ago
-
346 candidates to contest elections on five NA, 13 PK seats from Peshawar1 hour ago