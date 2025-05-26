Dr. Shakeebullah Assigned Additional Charge As VC Of Agriculture University, DIKhan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Dr. Shakeebullah as the Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan.
He will hold this position in addition to his current role as Vice Chancellor of the Veterinary University Swat.
According to the official notification issued by the provincial government, Dr. Shakeebullah has been directed to assume responsibilities with immediate effect.
The decision is seen as a reaffirmation of his proven track record in higher education leadership and institutional development, according to the University’s announcement.
