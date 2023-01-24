UrduPoint.com

Dr. Usman Anwar Appointed New IGP Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Dr. Usman Anwar appointed new IGP Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal government has appointed senior officer of Pakistan Police Service Dr. Usman Anwar as Inspector General of Police Punjab.

A notification about appointment of Dr Usman Anwar as IGP has also been issued, according to the IGP Office.

Dr Usman Anwar was performing his duties as Additional IG Motorways Police these days.

Dr.

Usman Anwar belonged to 23rd Common of Pakistan Police Service. He joined police service in 1995 as ASP. He was previously posted as Additional IG Special Branch in Punjab.

Dr Usman Anwar had also served in CTD Punjab, Telecommunication and Elite Police besides serving as SSP Operations Faisalabad, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, DPO Okara and DPO Sargodha.

Dr Usman Anwar also performed duties in Prime Minister Office Islamabad. He also held important positions in Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad Police.

