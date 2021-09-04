Dr Yasmin assures strict action over stents scam in PIC

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that stern action would be taken against those responsible in cardiac stents issue at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that stern action would be taken against those responsible in cardiac stents issue at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The minister took detailed briefing from Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, said a handout issued here.

A committee was constituted to investigate the issue and fix responsibility. Special Secretary, Additional Secretary and Professor of Cardiology Dr. Tariq Abbas from Multan were members of the committee. The committee will review the initial report and probe the issue.