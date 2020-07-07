UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmin Reviews Progress Of Ongoing Uplift Projects

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Dr Yasmin reviews progress of ongoing uplift projects

LAHORE, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects, distribution of health Insaaf Cards and its feedback.

Presiding over a meeting here at Specialized Health care and Medical education (SHC&ME), she said that ongoing development projects should be completed on time. She said that Mother and Child Hospital Gangaram, Institute of Urology Rawalpindi and Nashtar Hospital Multan would be completed within the stipulated period.

He said that more hospitals for Health Insaaf Card holders should be paneled, adding that free treatment would be available to government employees through Health Insaaf Card.

Dr Yasmin further said the performance of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company was being monitored regularly, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in the treatment of Health Insaaf Card holders.

She said the credit for providing healthcare to the common man through Health Insaaf Card went to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Health Secretary Brister Nabeel Awan, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and officers of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti apprisedthe Health Minister about the details of progress on ongoing developmentprojects.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Punjab Company Man Rawalpindi Progress Nabeel Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

26 minutes ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

56 minutes ago

Bike-lifter gang ringleader arrested; seven stolen ..

1 second ago

Two robbers killed in police encounter in Faisalab ..

3 seconds ago

Russian Defense Ministry Registers 8 Ceasefire Vio ..

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.