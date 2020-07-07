Dr Yasmin reviews progress of ongoing uplift projects

LAHORE, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects, distribution of health Insaaf Cards and its feedback.

Presiding over a meeting here at Specialized Health care and Medical education (SHC&ME), she said that ongoing development projects should be completed on time. She said that Mother and Child Hospital Gangaram, Institute of Urology Rawalpindi and Nashtar Hospital Multan would be completed within the stipulated period.

He said that more hospitals for Health Insaaf Card holders should be paneled, adding that free treatment would be available to government employees through Health Insaaf Card.

Dr Yasmin further said the performance of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company was being monitored regularly, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in the treatment of Health Insaaf Card holders.

She said the credit for providing healthcare to the common man through Health Insaaf Card went to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Health Secretary Brister Nabeel Awan, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and officers of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti apprisedthe Health Minister about the details of progress on ongoing developmentprojects.