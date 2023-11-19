Driver died, assistant injured as spirit tanker catches fire in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) An oil tanker driver was died and his assistant got injured after the vehicle caught fire here on Sarobai inclined area in Darazinda last night.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a tanker full of spirit liquid was heading towards Peshawar from Quetta when it overturned at inclined area of Sarobai on inter-provincial road in Sub-Division Darazinda. The vehicle, after it overturned, caught fire. As a result, the driver of the vehicle was died and his assistant got injured.

After receiving information, the medical and fire fighter teams of Rescue 1122, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar rushed to the site and started operation.

The rescue teams controlled the fire and shifted the body and injured to Type-D hospital Darazinda and later to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Dera Ismail Khan. The deceased and injured were identified as Tasleem Marwat (45) and Mustafa respectively, belonged to Lakki Marwat.

