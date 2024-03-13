Drizzle in city, more rain with few heavy falls likely

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Various parts of the provincial capital received a drizzle on Wednesday, which turned the weather pleasant.

It brought some cold conditions also, as minimum temperature was recorded 13 degree Celsius, while the Meteorological Department predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave has entered the country and under the influence of the weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls are expected in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar till Thursday.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.