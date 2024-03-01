Drizzle In City, Widespread Heavy Rains Likely
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The provincial capital on Friday received a drizzle which turned the weather pleasant bringing some cold conditions again, besides clearing the atmosphere of thick and hazardous smog, while the Met office has forecast more widespread heavy rain with windstorm/thunderstorm during next 24 hours.
Minimum temperature was recorded 16 degree Celsius while maximum could not cross 21 after the shower.
According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, widespread heavy rain with windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar during next 24 hours.
Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Landlord kills man for resorting police to demolish 'illegal property'2 minutes ago
-
PDMA predicts snowfall, rain in Murree, Galiyat2 minutes ago
-
Four new sectors added in traffic police, strict action ordered against violators2 minutes ago
-
ECP notified individuals members of NA: Speaker12 minutes ago
-
DC for special cleanliness ahead of month of Ramadan12 minutes ago
-
Solangi bids adieu to Senate after receiving Upper House’s acclaim for his cooperation22 minutes ago
-
Matric annual exams commence across Rwp division22 minutes ago
-
CM pays surprise visit to low-lying areas, New Secretariat32 minutes ago
-
Striking balance b/w population, resources urged32 minutes ago
-
LDA demolishes several illegal construction32 minutes ago
-
ECP issues schedule for presidential election33 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in police encounter52 minutes ago