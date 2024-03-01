Open Menu

Drizzle In City, Widespread Heavy Rains Likely

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The provincial capital on Friday received a drizzle which turned the weather pleasant bringing some cold conditions again, besides clearing the atmosphere of thick and hazardous smog, while the Met office has forecast more widespread heavy rain with windstorm/thunderstorm during next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature was recorded 16 degree Celsius while maximum could not cross 21 after the shower.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, widespread heavy rain with windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar during next 24 hours.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

