DRO Accepts 276 Nomination Forms Against 9 Seats In Hyderabad, 75 Still Pending Scrutiny

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2023 | 12:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The District Returning Officer (DRO) has accepted 276 nomination forms after completing the process of scrutiny.

According to the statistics shared here on Friday, DRO Tariq Qureshi has accepted 66 forms for the 3 seats of the National Assembly and 210 forms for 6 seats of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad.

Some 15 forms had been rejected, including one of NA and 14 of PS, while the scrutiny was still pending of 47 NA forms and 73 PS forms.

The DRO has accepted 18 forms submitted for NA-218, 23 forms for NA-219 and 25 forms for NA-210.

Likewise, 27 forms for PS-60, 30 for PS-61, 21 for PS-62, 50 for PS-63, 60 for PS-64 and 22 for PS-65 have sailed through the process of scrutiny.

The highest number of the pending forms pertain to PS-63 and PS-65 for which 25 candidates each await the completion of the scrutiny.

