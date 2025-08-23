"Drug Trafficking Foiled:1460 Grams Of Heroin Recovered,accused Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) City Police Station, acting on a tip-off, arrested a drug dealer accused along with SHO City Police Station Sub-Inspector Kaleemullah and Sub-Inspector Imran Khan.
1460 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of the arrested drug dealer accused Muhammad Yar. A case has been registered against the drug dealer accused in the City Police Station, further investigation is underway.
