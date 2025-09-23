Drugs Pusher Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered
1.260 kg hashish from his possession.
According to the police, a team of Sadr Pasrur police station, on a tip off, arrested
Qaisar and recovered narcotics.
The police have registered a case against him and started investigation.
