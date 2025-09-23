Open Menu

President, PM Condole Demise Of Grand Mufti Of Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM

President, PM condole demise of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, calling it a great loss for the entire Muslim Ummah.

In separate statement issued here, the president said that Sheikh Abdulaziz’s religious services and scholarly guidance would always be remembered.

The president expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the people of Saudi Arabia. He also prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in the hereafter.

The prime minister while paying tribute to the late Grand Mufti said the deceased was a great religious scholar who spent his entire life promoting the Quran and Sunnah, explaining the Holy Sharia and guiding the Ummah.

"His efforts and scholarly insight for the unity of the Muslim Ummah will always be remembered. The Pakistani people and government share equally in the grief of the people of the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi leadership," PM Sharif said.

He added that the services of the deceased were a bright chapter in the religious and scholarly tradition, and future generations would continue to receive guidance from the scholarly legacy he left behind.

The prime minister also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and the entire Saudi leadership and people.

"May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in Jannah and accept his religious services," the prime minister prayed.

Recent Stories

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

17 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

47 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

47 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with prov ..

KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province

1 hour ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to a ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

3 hours ago
 ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan