President, PM Condole Demise Of Grand Mufti Of Saudi Arabia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, calling it a great loss for the entire Muslim Ummah.
In separate statement issued here, the president said that Sheikh Abdulaziz’s religious services and scholarly guidance would always be remembered.
The president expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the people of Saudi Arabia. He also prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in the hereafter.
The prime minister while paying tribute to the late Grand Mufti said the deceased was a great religious scholar who spent his entire life promoting the Quran and Sunnah, explaining the Holy Sharia and guiding the Ummah.
"His efforts and scholarly insight for the unity of the Muslim Ummah will always be remembered. The Pakistani people and government share equally in the grief of the people of the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi leadership," PM Sharif said.
He added that the services of the deceased were a bright chapter in the religious and scholarly tradition, and future generations would continue to receive guidance from the scholarly legacy he left behind.
The prime minister also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and the entire Saudi leadership and people.
"May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in Jannah and accept his religious services," the prime minister prayed.
Recent Stories
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President, PM condole demise of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia2 minutes ago
-
Work on PDP set to start from October 25, confirms minister2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police launch grand search operation; 217 persons, 83 houses checked2 minutes ago
-
Drugs pusher held2 minutes ago
-
MoS Subhani extends national day greetings, highlights enduring Pakistan-Saudi ties2 minutes ago
-
UK reaffirms commitment to stand with Pakistan amid climate challenges12 minutes ago
-
PM’s Coordinator condoles death of Saudi Grand Mufti12 minutes ago
-
Pak-Bahrain reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation22 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Women receive boost: SRSO distributes Rs. 15.147 million under PPRP22 minutes ago
-
Seminar to spread awareness about traffic rules organised22 minutes ago
-
Five constructions demolished, 74 sealed in LDA operation22 minutes ago
-
A brotherhood rekindled: KP NGOs rush aid to flooded Punjab22 minutes ago