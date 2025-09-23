Pak-Bahrain Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthening Bilateral Parliamentary Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, during their meeting at Al-Safriya Palace on Tuesday, underscored the spirit of cordiality and brotherhood that reflects the enduring friendship and historical ties between Pakistan and Bahrain.
During the meeting, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq conveyed warm greetings and messages of goodwill on behalf of the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The leadership of Pakistan expressed their wishes for the continued prosperity and development of Bahrain. King Hamad graciously acknowledged these sentiments, extended his best wishes for the leadership of Pakistan, and prayed for the progress and well-being of the Pakistani people.
The two leaders held an extensive exchange of views on important regional and international issues of mutual concern.
They emphasized the importance of peace, stability, and cooperation in the region, with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq reiterating Pakistan’s principled stance on the peaceful resolution of the long-standing disputes of Palestine and Kashmir.
He strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities in Kashmir and Palestine and reaffirmed that sustainable peace in the region can only be achieved through just and lasting settlements of these disputes.
King Hamad congratulated Pakistan on the Pakistan-Saudi Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, terming it a milestone achievement that strengthens collective security in the region. He lauded Pakistan as a key Muslim country and a prominent military power in the Islamic world, playing a vital role in safeguarding the collective interests of the Ummah.
In response, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defending and promoting the shared values and aspirations of the Muslim world.
Both leaders also discussed the long-standing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, underscoring the need to further expand cooperation in parliamentary, economic, and cultural domains. They highlighted the importance of enhancing parliamentary exchanges, sharing legislative experiences, and fostering institutional linkages between the two parliaments.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq especially praised the Bahrain Parliament for establishing a dedicated section on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on its official webpage, describing it as a commendable step towards promoting inclusive and sustainable progress.
He assured Pakistan’s readiness to extend full cooperation to Bahrain in achieving its sustainable development objectives.
King Hamad also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by recent floods in Pakistan.
He conveyed Bahrain’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan in their time of trial and assured every possible support for relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, in turn, expressed his profound gratitude for Bahrain’s compassion and support, terming it as a reflection of the brotherly relations that bind the two nations together.
The parliamentary delegation comprises members of the National Assembly, Zulfiqar Bhind, Ms. Musarrat Rafique Mahesar, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Sardar Shamsher Ali Khan Mazari, Abdul Aleem Khan, Muhammad Usman Badini, Hassan Sabir, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, and Pullain Baloch.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..
Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Bahrain reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation1 minute ago
-
Sukkur Women receive boost: SRSO distributes Rs. 15.147 million under PPRP2 minutes ago
-
Seminar to spread awareness about traffic rules organised2 minutes ago
-
Five constructions demolished, 74 sealed in LDA operation2 minutes ago
-
A brotherhood rekindled: KP NGOs rush aid to flooded Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Allegations Against BISP, Insult to Poor Women: Barrister Arsalan2 minutes ago
-
PO arrested involved in murder case22 minutes ago
-
Latest Water Inflow & Outflow Data Released32 minutes ago
-
Seerat Nabi SAW conference held at Sweet Home Sukkur32 minutes ago
-
Solid efforts afoot for resolving revenue department-related problems of people32 minutes ago
-
Khairpur police's crackdown on narcotics dealers: A-Plus category supplier surrenders to Court32 minutes ago
-
Khairpur Police's crackdown continues: 5 more suspects arrested, Narcotics & Arms Recovered32 minutes ago