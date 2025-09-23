Open Menu

Pak-Bahrain Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthening Bilateral Parliamentary Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Pak-Bahrain reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, during their meeting at Al-Safriya Palace on Tuesday, underscored the spirit of cordiality and brotherhood that reflects the enduring friendship and historical ties between Pakistan and Bahrain.

During the meeting, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq conveyed warm greetings and messages of goodwill on behalf of the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The leadership of Pakistan expressed their wishes for the continued prosperity and development of Bahrain. King Hamad graciously acknowledged these sentiments, extended his best wishes for the leadership of Pakistan, and prayed for the progress and well-being of the Pakistani people.

The two leaders held an extensive exchange of views on important regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They emphasized the importance of peace, stability, and cooperation in the region, with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq reiterating Pakistan’s principled stance on the peaceful resolution of the long-standing disputes of Palestine and Kashmir.

He strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities in Kashmir and Palestine and reaffirmed that sustainable peace in the region can only be achieved through just and lasting settlements of these disputes.

King Hamad congratulated Pakistan on the Pakistan-Saudi Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, terming it a milestone achievement that strengthens collective security in the region. He lauded Pakistan as a key Muslim country and a prominent military power in the Islamic world, playing a vital role in safeguarding the collective interests of the Ummah.

In response, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defending and promoting the shared values and aspirations of the Muslim world.

Both leaders also discussed the long-standing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, underscoring the need to further expand cooperation in parliamentary, economic, and cultural domains. They highlighted the importance of enhancing parliamentary exchanges, sharing legislative experiences, and fostering institutional linkages between the two parliaments.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq especially praised the Bahrain Parliament for establishing a dedicated section on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on its official webpage, describing it as a commendable step towards promoting inclusive and sustainable progress.

He assured Pakistan’s readiness to extend full cooperation to Bahrain in achieving its sustainable development objectives.

King Hamad also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by recent floods in Pakistan.

He conveyed Bahrain’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan in their time of trial and assured every possible support for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, in turn, expressed his profound gratitude for Bahrain’s compassion and support, terming it as a reflection of the brotherly relations that bind the two nations together.

The parliamentary delegation comprises members of the National Assembly, Zulfiqar Bhind, Ms. Musarrat Rafique Mahesar, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Sardar Shamsher Ali Khan Mazari, Abdul Aleem Khan, Muhammad Usman Badini, Hassan Sabir, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, and Pullain Baloch.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

27 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

42 minutes ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

42 minutes ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

57 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with prov ..

KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province

1 hour ago
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to a ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab insti ..

Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan