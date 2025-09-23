Open Menu

Sukkur Women Receive Boost: SRSO Distributes Rs. 15.147 Million Under PPRP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Sukkur Women receive boost: SRSO distributes Rs. 15.147 million under PPRP

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has disbursed Rs. 15.147 million in interest-free loans to 499 rural women beneficiaries from 29 Village Organizations (VOs) across three talukas in Sukkur district.

According to the SRSO's Media consultant Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday, the loans were distributed under the People's Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) funded by the Sindh Government.

In talukas Rohri and Saleh Putt, Rs. 5.947 million were distributed among 186 beneficiaries of 9 VOs, while in taluka Pano Aqil, Rs. 9.2 million were provided to 313 beneficiaries of 20 Village Organisations.

The initiative aims to empower rural women by providing them with sustainable livelihood opportunities and supporting them in starting or expanding their small businesses.

This effort is part of the ongoing endeavors to reduce poverty and promote economic empowerment among women in Sukkur district.

The disbursement of interest-free loans is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of rural women, enabling them to improve their economic status and contribute to the overall development of their communities.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

27 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

42 minutes ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

42 minutes ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

57 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with prov ..

KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province

1 hour ago
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to a ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab insti ..

Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan