Sukkur Women receive boost: SRSO distributes Rs. 15.147 million under PPRP

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has disbursed Rs. 15.147 million in interest-free loans to 499 rural women beneficiaries from 29 Village Organizations (VOs) across three talukas in Sukkur district.

According to the SRSO's Media consultant Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday, the loans were distributed under the People's Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) funded by the Sindh Government.

In talukas Rohri and Saleh Putt, Rs. 5.947 million were distributed among 186 beneficiaries of 9 VOs, while in taluka Pano Aqil, Rs. 9.2 million were provided to 313 beneficiaries of 20 Village Organisations.

The initiative aims to empower rural women by providing them with sustainable livelihood opportunities and supporting them in starting or expanding their small businesses.

This effort is part of the ongoing endeavors to reduce poverty and promote economic empowerment among women in Sukkur district.

The disbursement of interest-free loans is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of rural women, enabling them to improve their economic status and contribute to the overall development of their communities.