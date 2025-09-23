Sukkur Women Receive Boost: SRSO Distributes Rs. 15.147 Million Under PPRP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has disbursed Rs. 15.147 million in interest-free loans to 499 rural women beneficiaries from 29 Village Organizations (VOs) across three talukas in Sukkur district.
According to the SRSO's Media consultant Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday, the loans were distributed under the People's Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) funded by the Sindh Government.
In talukas Rohri and Saleh Putt, Rs. 5.947 million were distributed among 186 beneficiaries of 9 VOs, while in taluka Pano Aqil, Rs. 9.2 million were provided to 313 beneficiaries of 20 Village Organisations.
The initiative aims to empower rural women by providing them with sustainable livelihood opportunities and supporting them in starting or expanding their small businesses.
This effort is part of the ongoing endeavors to reduce poverty and promote economic empowerment among women in Sukkur district.
The disbursement of interest-free loans is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of rural women, enabling them to improve their economic status and contribute to the overall development of their communities.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..
Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Bahrain reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Women receive boost: SRSO distributes Rs. 15.147 million under PPRP2 minutes ago
-
Seminar to spread awareness about traffic rules organised2 minutes ago
-
Five constructions demolished, 74 sealed in LDA operation2 minutes ago
-
A brotherhood rekindled: KP NGOs rush aid to flooded Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Allegations Against BISP, Insult to Poor Women: Barrister Arsalan2 minutes ago
-
PO arrested involved in murder case22 minutes ago
-
Latest Water Inflow & Outflow Data Released32 minutes ago
-
Seerat Nabi SAW conference held at Sweet Home Sukkur32 minutes ago
-
Solid efforts afoot for resolving revenue department-related problems of people32 minutes ago
-
Khairpur police's crackdown on narcotics dealers: A-Plus category supplier surrenders to Court32 minutes ago
-
Khairpur Police's crackdown continues: 5 more suspects arrested, Narcotics & Arms Recovered32 minutes ago