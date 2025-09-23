UK reaffirms commitment to stand with Pakistan amid climate challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The United Kingdom has reiterated its commitment to stand with the government and people of Pakistan in the face of climate change and the ongoing flood situation.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, expressed this resolve during her visit to Lok Virsa, Shakarparian, where she planted a tree as part of a plantation drive.

Speaking informally to the media, the High Commissioner said that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change.

She stressed that tackling climate change requires joint global action and reaffirmed that the United Kingdom will continue to work closely with Pakistan in resilience-building projects.

She also appreciated Lok Virsa’s pivotal role in promoting and preserving Pakistan’s cultural heritage.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, highlighted the government’s efforts to protect Pakistan’s cultural identity while also supporting initiatives on environment and sustainability.

She welcomed the British High Commissioner’s participation in the plantation drive as a gesture of friendship.

Lok Virsa Executive Director, Dr. Muhammad Waqas Saleem gave overviee of the institution’s role in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, documenting folk traditions, and promoting cultural diversity.

He said Lok Virsa remains committed to fostering partnerships that strengthen both cultural exchange and environmental responsibility.