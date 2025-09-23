MoS Subhani Extends National Day Greetings, Highlights Enduring Pakistan-Saudi Ties
Published September 23, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani on Tuesday conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia on national day of the Kingdom.
In a message, the minister said “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of their National Day.”
He said the national day symbolized the unity, resolve and remarkable progress of the Saudi nation, adding “It also reflects the deep-rooted and time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, a relationship founded on shared faith, brotherhood and mutual trust.”
Highlighting the enduring nature of the bilateral relationship, Subhani noted that the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have consistently stood the test of time. He emphasized the strength of defense and strategic cooperation between the two nations.
“Pakistan considers Saudi Arabia’s security as its own, and Saudi Arabia has always played a pivotal role in supporting Pakistan’s stability and resilience,” he added.
The minister also acknowledged recent progress in defense collaboration, counter-terrorism initiatives, and joint efforts for regional peace as key developments that have brought the two countries even closer.
Expressing optimism for the future, Subhani said “I am confident that the coming years will see even stronger Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations, with expanded cooperation in defense, strategic affairs, economy and social development. This partnership will not only benefit both nations but also serve as a pillar of peace and progress in the Muslim world and the broader region.”
“May Allah Almighty further strengthen the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” he added.
