Seminar To Spread Awareness About Traffic Rules Organised
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) On the instructions of District Police
Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan, a special awareness seminar here on Tuesday was organized to create awareness about traffic rules.
The seminar was held at Government High School No 3, the official sources said.
This important event was presided over by ASP Headquarters Bakht Bedar, while Traffic Incharge, Arab Jan was also present with on the occasion.
The seminar was attended by the school Principal, Hafizullah
Wazir, teachers and a large number of students. The speakers informed
the students about the rules of traffic, caution on the roads, and the
principles of safe driving.
ASP, Bakht Bedar said that compliance with the traffic rules was a sign of a civilized society, adding educating the
younger generation in this regard was the need of the hour.
He said that if every citizen shows responsibility, traffic accidents could be
prevented. Traffic Incharge, Arab Jan highlighted the importance of
traffic signals, pedestrian rights, and wearing helmets through
practical examples. He said that even a slight negligence could cause
fatal accidents.
Hafizullah Wazir appreciated this positive step of the the police and said that such activities were very effective in raising
awareness among the students. At the end of the seminar, a question
and answer session was also held, in which the students asked various
questions related to traffic rules and showed great interest.
