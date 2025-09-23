Open Menu

Five Constructions Demolished, 74 Sealed In LDA Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed another 74 properties

during its on going operation on illegal constructions and unauthorized commercial

buildings within the LDA controlled areas.

On the direction of Director General LDA, Tahir Farooq, the Town Planning Wing carried out actions across several localities including Sabzazar, Kot Lakhpat, Johar Town, Gulberg, New Garden Town, Gulshan Ravi, Shadman and Shah Jamal.

During the crackdown, five illegal structures were demolished in Sabzazar and Kot Lakhpat areas.

Additionally, 74 properties were sealed due to various violations.

In Johar Town, 24 properties were sealed as part of a recovery operation. Furthermore, in response to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees, 21 properties were sealed in Gulberg and New Garden Town, while another 29 were sealed in Gulshan Ravi, Shadman, and Shah Jamal.

The sealed properties include private schools, clinics, workshops, food outlets, shops and offices.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner I, Asad Uz Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali.

