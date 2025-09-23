Open Menu

ICT Police Launch Grand Search Operation; 217 Persons, 83 Houses Checked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ICT Police launch grand search operation; 217 persons, 83 houses checked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out a grand search and combing operation in the Sabzi Mandi area, during which 217 individuals and 83 houses were checked.

An official told APP on Tuesday that before the operation, police officials were given a detailed briefing, and teams comprising both male and lady police personnel participated. He said during the operation 13 shops, 21 vehicles, and 29 motorcycles were also checked, while a suspicious motorcycle was shifted to the police station for verification.

He said the operation was conducted on the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and enhance security in the Federal capital.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, said that the Primary purpose of such operations was to tighten the noose around criminals and further improve overall security in the city. He added that search and combing operations were being carried out across different areas of the district, while indiscriminate action against outlaws, land grabbers, and drug dealers would continue without exception.

Recent Stories

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

17 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

46 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

47 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with prov ..

KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province

1 hour ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to a ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

3 hours ago
 ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan