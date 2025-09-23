ICT Police Launch Grand Search Operation; 217 Persons, 83 Houses Checked
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out a grand search and combing operation in the Sabzi Mandi area, during which 217 individuals and 83 houses were checked.
An official told APP on Tuesday that before the operation, police officials were given a detailed briefing, and teams comprising both male and lady police personnel participated. He said during the operation 13 shops, 21 vehicles, and 29 motorcycles were also checked, while a suspicious motorcycle was shifted to the police station for verification.
He said the operation was conducted on the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and enhance security in the Federal capital.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, said that the Primary purpose of such operations was to tighten the noose around criminals and further improve overall security in the city. He added that search and combing operations were being carried out across different areas of the district, while indiscriminate action against outlaws, land grabbers, and drug dealers would continue without exception.
