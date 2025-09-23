PM’s Coordinator Condoles Death Of Saudi Grand Mufti
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Broadcasting, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ikhtiar Wali Khan paid tribute to the Grand Mufti’s lifelong academic contributions and tireless efforts for the promotion of islam, describing his demise as a great tragedy for the Muslim Ummah.
He noted that the late scholar had the distinct honor of delivering Hajj sermons and was regarded as a symbol of unity and guidance for Muslims worldwide.
"Government and people of Pakistan share the sorrow of their Saudi brothers during this difficult time," he said.
He also offered prayers for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks, forgiveness and patience for the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UK reaffirms commitment to stand with Pakistan amid climate challenges3 minutes ago
-
PM’s Coordinator condoles death of Saudi Grand Mufti3 minutes ago
-
Pak-Bahrain reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation13 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Women receive boost: SRSO distributes Rs. 15.147 million under PPRP13 minutes ago
-
Seminar to spread awareness about traffic rules organised13 minutes ago
-
Five constructions demolished, 74 sealed in LDA operation13 minutes ago
-
A brotherhood rekindled: KP NGOs rush aid to flooded Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Allegations Against BISP, Insult to Poor Women: Barrister Arsalan13 minutes ago
-
PO arrested involved in murder case33 minutes ago
-
Latest Water Inflow & Outflow Data Released43 minutes ago
-
Seerat Nabi SAW conference held at Sweet Home Sukkur43 minutes ago
-
Solid efforts afoot for resolving revenue department-related problems of people43 minutes ago