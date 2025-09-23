Work on PDP set to start from October 25, confirms minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Punjab Development Program (PDP) is set to formally commence on October 25, following

approval in a review meeting chaired by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Arshad Baig, Managing Director Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) Syed Zahid Aziz and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi. The Project Director briefed attendees on the current progress and key targets of the program.

Minister Zeeshan Rafique expressed satisfaction over the rapid progress, noting that PC-1 of 51 out of 52 cities included in the first phase of PDP has already been approved. “One PC-1 is currently under review by the Provincial Working Party,” he added.

He stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had approved an allocation of Rs 304 billion for the Punjab Development Program, emphasizing that the first phase must be completed within 18 to 24 months.

To ensure transparency and real-time oversight, the meeting decided to establish a comprehensive digital monitoring system. “Every Assistant Project Director and Municipal Officer of Infrastructure (MOI) will be responsible for monitoring the schemes,” the minister said.

He added that photographic evidence of field visits, captured via mobile phones, will be uploaded directly to a centralized dashboard.

Minister Rafique emphasized the need for complete digitization of the program, stating, “Transparency is the hallmark of the Maryam Nawaz-led government, and it will not be compromised. The Clean Punjab Program stands as a clear example of our commitment to merit and transparency.”

The meeting also addressed the issue of damages caused by stormwater drains in Gujrat and Wazirabad, with instructions issued for a transparent and expedited tendering process.