Dry weather and cold wave triggers seasonal diseases in Hazara region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Once again during the current month severe dry weather and a cold wave gripped the Hazara division which has sparked a health crisis as a wave of respiratory illnesses, including soar throat, influenza, cold, fever, and cough, has swept.

Medical specialist Dr. Junaid Sarwar Malik while talking to APP said that pneumonia, infectious diseases, notably influenza, cold, and cough, have taken on an epidemic form and people need to protect them, creating a perilous environment for residents. He further said that shockingly, every third person in the region is now affected by these respiratory diseases and allergies.

Dr. Junaid strongly advised citizens to adopt precautionary measures to curb the spread of these illnesses. He said that this includes the diligent use of masks and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The residents were also advised to use warm clothing to protect themselves from the harsh weather conditions contributing to the health crisis.

In response to the crisis, the government is working to gain control over the epidemic, major hospitals of the region including Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) District Headquarters Hospital, King Abdullah Hospital, Basic Health Unit (BHUs) and public hospitals of the region are being mobilized to ensure the prompt supply of essential medicines for the affected population.

Owing to the escalating situation, people demanded that the government take immediate action, mobilizing health facilities and other hospitals across the region.