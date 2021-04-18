UrduPoint.com
Dumping Station Established At Liaquat Bagh; Endangering Lives, Environment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The dumping garbage transportation station of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Albayrak giving bad and stinking smell established at Liaquat Bagh.

The pedestrians, motorists on Murree Road particularly have to face bad smell while driving.The people and offices in Arya Mohallah, Gawalmandi, Raja Bazaar, Chamanzar, Mareer Chowk, Moti Mehal, College Road, China Market, Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC) Water and Sanitation Agency, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Punjab Horticulture Authority, Rescue 15, sports Complex, National College of Arts (NCA), TMA and several other offices have to face unbearable smell.

A Journalist Sajid Bangial told APP that despite repeated complaints and protests the civic body has not moved an inch to settle the issue, fearing that this would spread multiple diseases and safe haven for the mosquitoes and spreading of dengue fever, he added.

Another Complainant Waheed Anjum pointed out that the station should immediately transfer as the corona third wave was most dangerous, the government was taking solid steps to contain corona virus.

He said that no one can deny the importance of cleanliness, he stressed the need to keep the surroundings clean to avoid the diseases.

Tahir Chaudhry another complainant, said that nobody can take breath easily in the area due to garbage transfer station.

It is mentioned here, Ladies and Children Park, which spreads over two acres was constructed in 2005 at a cost of Rs4.5 million turned into a makeshift transfer station by the local administration.

At that time, the PML-N local representatives have failed to remove garbage transfer station from Liaquat Bagh which was not only withering the beauty of city but spreading bad smell everywhere round the clock.

The residents of city have appealed authorities concerned to remove garbage transfer station to another place because nearby residents facing different kinds of diseases.

