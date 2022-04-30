UrduPoint.com

Dust Thunderstorm, Rain Forecast On Eid Holidays; PDMA Issues Alert

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast dust thunderstorm with light rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 2 to 4 during Eid holidays.

Dust thunderstorm with light rains are expected in D I Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Waziristan while rain with wind storms predicted in Chitrali, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Hari Pur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat and Kurram.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority while issuing alert to all district governments directed to take precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident.

A spokesman of PDMA said that emergency operation centre of the authority would remain 24/7 operational and people can contact on helpline number 1700 in case of any emergency.

