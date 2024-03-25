Open Menu

DWFB Releases Rs.40.646m For 1855 Applicants

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 06:44 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) District Welfare Fund Board (DWFB) has released funds of Rs.40.64658 million for monthly assistance of 1855 applicants.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan said that the amount of financial assistance was transferred in the bank accounts of the applicants.

He said that the DWFB team checked all applications thoroughly and after verification of necessary documents, it released funds to eligible applicants.

