E-Procurement System A Significant Step Towards Good Governance: CS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Zahid Akhtar has said that the e-Procurement System is a significant step towards good governance, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and time-saving in government procurements

Addressing a ceremony, he commended the Punjab IT board team for the successful launch, expressing hope for the system's success in achieving its goals.

The e-Procurement System has been introduced by the Government of Punjab across all provincial departments to streamline the public procurement process, he said and added that the successful launch of the e-Procurement System marks a significant milestone in the government's efforts to enhance transparency and efficiency in procurement processes.

The system is expected to revolutionize government procurement and contribute to the overall progress of Punjab.

The e-Procurement System was developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Federal and Provincial Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Boards.

The ceremony was attended by key officials and stakeholders including SMBR Nabeel Javaid, Additional Chief Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Planning & Development Secretary Mazhar Sial, PPRA Punjab MD Waqar Azim, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf and DG e-Governance Sajid Latif.

