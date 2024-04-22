Earth Day: Use Of Plastic Causing Spread Of Fatal Diseases: Commissioner Multan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Marriam Khan said on Monday that use of plastic was detrimental as it was causing proliferation of fatal diseases through adverse impacts on biodiversity, human health and climate.
In her message on occasion of Earth Day, she stated that excessive use of plastic has damaged the earth.
She added that “We all have to take practical steps to eliminate the menace of pollution. It is very much essential to provide neat and clean atmosphere to generations.
The survival of earth is survival of life, she hinted.
She urged people to cooperate with government departments in campaign to address the issue of pollution.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Deptt to be digitalized in six months to improve online checking of vaccine availability, doc ..6 minutes ago
-
Wanted criminal apprehended for Wife's murder6 minutes ago
-
Eleven terrorists killed in two separate operations in KP6 minutes ago
-
By-election triumph affirms Government's popularity, asserts PML-N leader6 minutes ago
-
Railway police claim to arrest thief16 minutes ago
-
RPO lauds police officials for best security arrangements during Pak vs New Zealand Cricket Series26 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates PML-N candidates on victory in by-elections36 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast rain-wind, thunderstorm in most parts of country36 minutes ago
-
GCU welcomes first female head36 minutes ago
-
DC discusses graveyard issue with Christian Community36 minutes ago
-
78 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs36 minutes ago
-
Plastic bags to be banned in Punjab from June 5 : CM36 minutes ago