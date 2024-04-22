Open Menu

Earth Day: Use Of Plastic Causing Spread Of Fatal Diseases: Commissioner Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Marriam Khan said on Monday that use of plastic was detrimental as it was causing proliferation of fatal diseases through adverse impacts on biodiversity, human health and climate.

In her message on occasion of Earth Day, she stated that excessive use of plastic has damaged the earth.

She added that “We all have to take practical steps to eliminate the menace of pollution. It is very much essential to provide neat and clean atmosphere to generations.

The survival of earth is survival of life, she hinted.

She urged people to cooperate with government departments in campaign to address the issue of pollution.

