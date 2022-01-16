UrduPoint.com

ECNEC Approves Lai Expressway Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2022 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the mega Nullah Lai Expressway and Flood Channel project.

According to Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah, all-out efforts would be made, utilizing all available resources to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

All the preparations to start the construction work of the project were in full swing which were being completed on fast track policy, he added.

He said the land acquisition process for Lai Expressway & Flood Channel project worth Rs 24,960.70 million had almost been completed.

The Revenue Department and the Land Directorate of the Rawalpindi Development Authority were also working on this project, he said adding, the Lai Expressway project would be completed under public-private partnership.

He said, PC-I of the project had been cleared by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), the Planning Commission, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and ECNEC.

He informed that senior officers of RDA worked day and night to complete PC-I to acquire land for Leh Expressway till Oct 14, last year.

He said now in next phase, tendering process of the mega project would be completed after which the construction work on the project would be kicked off.

