Economist Rao Babar Jamil Joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2025 | 08:01 PM

PPP Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza welcome Rao Babar Jamil by garnering him a party muffler

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2025) Economist Rao Babar Jamil on Wednesday joined the Pakistan Peoples’ Party.

Former Prime Minister and President Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza welcomed Rao Babar Jamil by garnering him a party muffler.

The ceremony held at the residence of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was attended by Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Faisal Mir, Ahsan Rizvi, Naseem Sabir, Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry, Bushri Manzoor Maneka, Basharat Ali and Mudassar Shakir.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that Rao Babar Jamil’s joining the PPP is a welcome addition; his services for the national and regional economy need no introduction. He said that the attraction of the educated class in Pakistan towards politics is a good omen.

General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Hassan Murtaza congratulated Rao Babar Jamil on joining the PPP and said that the PPP is a good place for those who do politics of respect and honor in Pakistan. The only option is that every political party needs technocrats to deal with the challenges facing the Pakistani economy.

Rao Babar Jamil said that he was deeply impressed by the progressive politics of the PPP and the young leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and joined the PPP. He said that thanks to the reconciliation policy of President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan is moving towards stability.

