ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for general elections in Attock

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a voters list and polling plan for upcoming general elections under which 1015 polling stations would be established to facilitate as many as 1349,040 voters

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a voters list and polling plan for upcoming general elections under which 1015 polling stations would be established to facilitate as many as 1349,040 voters.

According to sources, to facilitate the voters among them 697,362 males and 651,678 females as many as 284 males, 280 females and 451 combined polling stations would be established.

To facilitate the voters, 1015 presiding officers, 6,712 assistant presiding officers and 3,356 polling officers will be deployed for the smooth conduct of the polling process.

At the provincial level assembly, the number of male and female voters in 5 Constituencies Attock is as follows: In PP-1 Attock-I the male voters are 1,53,633 and female voters are 1,39,811.

In Attock Constituency PP-2 Attock-II there are 1,26,233 males and 1,16,828 female voters. In Attock Constituency PP-3 Attock-III Male Voters are 1,17,322 and female voters are 109,891 will cast their vote. In Attock Constituency PP-4 Attock IV there are 143,885 male and 136,262 female voters who would exercise their right to vote. In Attock's Last Provincial Constituency PP-5 Attock-V the number of male voters are 156,289 while female voters are 148,886 will cast their votes.

The Election Commission will announce the election schedule on December 14th. Sources further informed that in the national assembly constituency, NA-49 Attock-I, there are 334,246 male and 306,443 female voters while in the national assembly constituency, NA-50 Attock-II, there are 363,116 male and 345,035 female voters.