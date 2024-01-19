Open Menu

ECP Monitoring Teams Impose Over Rs 120,000 Fines For Election Code Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 11:20 PM

ECP monitoring teams impose over Rs 120,000 fines for election code violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) monitoring teams have imposed fines totaling over Rs 120,000 on individuals for violating election code in various areas of the country.

Najeebullah Kakar, the District Monitoring Officer in Ziarat, Balochistan, has fined Noor Muhammad Damar, a PML(N) Provincial Assembly (PB-07) candidate, Rs 40,000 for breaching the election code of conduct.

Furthermore, the District Monitoring Officer Mardan has imposed fines, including Rs 25,000 for Provincial Assembly candidate Zulfiqar Khan (PK-58), Rs 10,000 for Gohar Ali Shah, an ANP candidate in (PK-54) Mardan, and another

Rs 10,000 for a candidate in (PK-61) Mardan. Additionally, Jamshed Khan (PML-N) received a fine of Rs 10,000.

District Monitoring Officer, Haripur Sardar Farhd Ali, has levied fines of 5,000 each on Qasim Shah, Tehsil Chairman of Ghazi, Khan Nawaz Khan, Vice Chairman of Khirbara, and Chaudhry Azhar Ali, Vice Chairman of Kala Katha for breaching the election code of conduct.

Monitoring teams are swiftly removing prohibited advertising materials from main highways across the four provinces and Islamabad. In violation of the code of conduct, the District Monitoring Officer in Swat has fined the respective candidate Rs 20,000.

District Monitoring Officers across different cities have issued notices to candidates found in violation of the code of conduct. Additionally, these officers conducted meetings with election candidates in various districts, emphasizing the swift action that will be taken in case of any violations. The Election Commission's clear instructions dictate the strict implementation of the code of conduct.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Awami National Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Fine Mardan Haripur Ziarat Jamshed Ghazi Azhar Ali Nawaz Khan From PK-54 PK-58 PK-61

Recent Stories

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

4 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

5 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

5 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

6 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

7 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

7 hours ago
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

7 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

8 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

8 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

8 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

8 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan