ECP Monitoring Teams Impose Over Rs 120,000 Fines For Election Code Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) monitoring teams have imposed fines totaling over Rs 120,000 on individuals for violating election code in various areas of the country.
Najeebullah Kakar, the District Monitoring Officer in Ziarat, Balochistan, has fined Noor Muhammad Damar, a PML(N) Provincial Assembly (PB-07) candidate, Rs 40,000 for breaching the election code of conduct.
Furthermore, the District Monitoring Officer Mardan has imposed fines, including Rs 25,000 for Provincial Assembly candidate Zulfiqar Khan (PK-58), Rs 10,000 for Gohar Ali Shah, an ANP candidate in (PK-54) Mardan, and another
Rs 10,000 for a candidate in (PK-61) Mardan. Additionally, Jamshed Khan (PML-N) received a fine of Rs 10,000.
District Monitoring Officer, Haripur Sardar Farhd Ali, has levied fines of 5,000 each on Qasim Shah, Tehsil Chairman of Ghazi, Khan Nawaz Khan, Vice Chairman of Khirbara, and Chaudhry Azhar Ali, Vice Chairman of Kala Katha for breaching the election code of conduct.
Monitoring teams are swiftly removing prohibited advertising materials from main highways across the four provinces and Islamabad. In violation of the code of conduct, the District Monitoring Officer in Swat has fined the respective candidate Rs 20,000.
District Monitoring Officers across different cities have issued notices to candidates found in violation of the code of conduct. Additionally, these officers conducted meetings with election candidates in various districts, emphasizing the swift action that will be taken in case of any violations. The Election Commission's clear instructions dictate the strict implementation of the code of conduct.
