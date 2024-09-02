Open Menu

ECP Sets Up Election Monitoring, Control Centre For Bye-polls NA 171

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 11:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up an Election Monitoring and Control Centre (EMCC) for the convenience of the public for bye-elections to be held in Rahim Yar Khan NA-171 on September 12.

According to the spokesperson of the ECP, the public will be able to contact and register their complaints regarding the elections at the centre, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Prompt action will be taken for timely redressal of complaints and trained staff has been deployed at the centre, it further said.

Election Commission has established control centres at four levels for registration of public complaints and their prompt addressal. These centres were set up at Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad, at provincial, division and district levels.

The public can also contact the staff of EMCC Centre at the email id [email protected] for registering their complaints about the bye-elections. Helpline facility has also been provided with contact number is 051111327000.

The control centre also has social media and electronic media monitoring facility. Complaints can also be sent through fax number 0519204404.

Complaints can be submitted from September 2 to September 9 at EMCC during 8 am to 5 pm. While from September 10, EMCC will work continuously till the day of polling and receipt of results.

Meanwhile, the two-day training for Presiding Officers and Senior Assistant Presiding Officers for Rahim Yar Khan Constituency 171 by-elections will start from September 3. As many as 616 presiding officers and senior assistant presiding officers have been appointed for the by-elections.

Also, database of 526,973 voters in NA-171 has also been updated on SMS service 8300. Now registered voters of Constituency 171 can get advance information about their details and polling station. Voters can get this information by sending their National Identity Card number to 8300. The charges for this service will be Rs 2 per SMS.

More Stories From Pakistan