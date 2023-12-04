Open Menu

ECP Unveils Constituency Delimitation For Abbottabad District

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has disposed of the appeal against the delimitation of new national and provincial assembly constituencies and revealed the revised NA and provincial constituencies for Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has disposed of the appeal against the delimitation of new national and provincial assembly Constituencies and revealed the revised NA and provincial constituencies for Abbottabad.

The detailed breakdown of the two National Assembly constituencies is as following:

NA-16 Abbottabad-I include Tehsil Havelian, Tehsil Lora, Bokot, Bagan, Mirpur Cantonment, and Galyat. NA-17 Abbottabad-II comprises on Tehsil Lower Tanawal and Tehsil Abbottabad.

The details of four provincial constituencies were included PK-42 Abbottabad-I encompasses Bokot, Banda Qazi, Mirpur I, Orsh I, Orsh II, Orsh III, Banda Pir Khan, Pawa, Rach Bahen, and Kakot.

PK-43 Abbottabad-II comprising Tehsil Lower Tanawal, Galyat, Murree Galees Cantonment, Nangikhel Patwar Circle Orsh I, Dhamtour I and II, Patwar Circle Orsh II, Chhattari Patwar Circle, Havelian Patwar Circle and Gardi Phalgran.

PK-44 Abbottabad-III covers Tehsil Lower Tanawal, Tehsil Havelian, Chumadh, and Orsh I and PK-45 Abbottabad-IV encompasses Cantonment board areas, Municipal Committee Abbottabad, Nawanshehr, Orsh I, Chumadh, Nangikhel, Orsh II, Banda Qazi, Dhamtour I and II, Mirpur I and II, Chhattari, Banda Pir Khan, Pawa, Rach Bahen, Kakot.

This significant development comes as part of the Election Commission's efforts to redefine electoral boundaries. These changes aim to ensure fair representation and better alignment with the demographic landscape of Abbottabad.

